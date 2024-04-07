Safe 24 Hour Volume Reaches $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00002871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $41.47 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00105106 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00037625 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00015899 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99001928 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

