Safe Price Hits $1.99 on Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00002863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $41.47 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.85 or 0.00106253 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00036714 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00016090 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000197 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99001928 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

