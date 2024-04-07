Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 913,175 shares of company stock valued at $262,199,146 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.97.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.6 %

Salesforce stock opened at $301.91 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

