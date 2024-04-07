Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.80.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.88. Schlumberger has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,281,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,883,928,000 after buying an additional 1,753,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,136,112,000 after purchasing an additional 861,439 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,922,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617,971 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,617,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,686,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,099,000 after acquiring an additional 282,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.