Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.80.

NYSE:SLB opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,637,000 after acquiring an additional 473,401 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

