Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.17.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a current ratio of 8.80.

In other news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $39,538.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,079.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,744 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $74,670.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $39,538.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,079.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,844 shares of company stock valued at $534,887. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 52.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

