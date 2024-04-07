Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 138,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,870 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 207,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 387,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $79.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,417,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,437. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.51. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82.

About Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

