Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Brown Wealth Management LLC

Brown Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,552 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 137,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,780,000 after buying an additional 276,822 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.94. 848,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,867. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.50. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

