Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Brown Wealth Management LLC

Brown Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,552 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHA stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.94. 848,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,867. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $44.50.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

