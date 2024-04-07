SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in NewtekOne in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in NewtekOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewtekOne Trading Down 0.3 %

NewtekOne stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.09. 159,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. NewtekOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

NewtekOne Increases Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 15.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from NewtekOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NEWT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on NewtekOne from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

