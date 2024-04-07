ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 2.3% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NOW opened at $783.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $770.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $688.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.68 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.62 billion, a PE ratio of 93.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.