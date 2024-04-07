Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $87.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.09 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.67.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Shopify by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,168,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,284,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Shopify by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Shopify by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,235,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $1,049,089,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

