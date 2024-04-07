Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

ECO Animal Health Group Price Performance

Shares of EAH stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.07) on Thursday. ECO Animal Health Group has a 52-week low of GBX 82.67 ($1.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 125 ($1.57). The stock has a market cap of £57.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,250.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Get ECO Animal Health Group alerts:

About ECO Animal Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.