Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
ECO Animal Health Group Price Performance
Shares of EAH stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.07) on Thursday. ECO Animal Health Group has a 52-week low of GBX 82.67 ($1.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 125 ($1.57). The stock has a market cap of £57.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,250.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16.
About ECO Animal Health Group
