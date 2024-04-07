Siacoin Market Capitalization Hits $543.18 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $543.18 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,348.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $684.43 or 0.00986933 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.52 or 0.00149277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00191507 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00049104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.60 or 0.00143625 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,964,075,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,939,483,371 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

