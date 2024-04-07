Siacoin Market Capitalization Hits $543.18 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $543.18 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,348.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $684.43 or 0.00986933 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.52 or 0.00149277 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008346 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00049162 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00191507 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00049104 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.60 or 0.00143625 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,964,075,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,939,483,371 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.