SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Ian Ashton Sells 469,520 Shares

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) insider Ian Ashton sold 469,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35), for a total value of £131,465.60 ($165,033.39).

SIG Trading Up 1.7 %

LON:SHI opened at GBX 29.10 ($0.37) on Friday. SIG plc has a 1 year low of GBX 25.35 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 45.39 ($0.57). The stock has a market cap of £337.56 million, a P/E ratio of -727.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.16.

About SIG

SIG plc supplies specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, and Ireland. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, dry lining, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings, as well as accessories, including tools and fixings, ventilation, access equipment, and safety products.

