SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Ian Ashton Sells 469,520 Shares

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) insider Ian Ashton sold 469,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35), for a total value of £131,465.60 ($165,033.39).
SIG Trading Up 1.7 %
LON:SHI opened at GBX 29.10 ($0.37) on Friday. SIG plc has a 1 year low of GBX 25.35 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 45.39 ($0.57). The stock has a market cap of £337.56 million, a P/E ratio of -727.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.16.
