Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $128.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SIG. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.20.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of SIG stock opened at $101.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.50. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $109.17.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $3,357,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,740 shares in the company, valued at $89,477,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $3,357,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,740 shares in the company, valued at $89,477,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $833,502.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,435 shares of company stock worth $8,987,931. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

