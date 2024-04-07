Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 369.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SILK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 23.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 63.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,542,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the period.

SILK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.18.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $94,108.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,062.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $42,873.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,380.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $94,108.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,062.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,457 shares of company stock valued at $351,247 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 472,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,314. The company has a market cap of $694.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

