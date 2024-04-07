Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,424 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after buying an additional 129,090 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 30,650 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,702,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.34. 1,807,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,955. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.74 and a 200 day moving average of $201.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of -192.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.55.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $1,571,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,925.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $1,571,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,925.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,172. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

