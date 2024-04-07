Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.4% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $25,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $9.47 on Friday, reaching $388.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,247. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.04 and a twelve month high of $403.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.44 and a 200 day moving average of $337.18.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.20.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

