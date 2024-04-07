Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $18.56 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises 1.0% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $18,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $17,430,890.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,981,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 446,383 shares of company stock valued at $122,469,283. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.32. 1,463,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,232. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

