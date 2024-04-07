Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $22.74 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,522 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.2% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $22,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.90. The company had a trading volume of 136,439,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,880,752. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.19. The company has a market capitalization of $525.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

