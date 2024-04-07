Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $32.39 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. DexCom comprises about 1.7% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of DexCom worth $32,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,259 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,086. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $5.59 on Friday, hitting $138.93. 2,424,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,573. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 106.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

