Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DraftKings by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DKNG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509 in the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $47.20. 12,971,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,777,647. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

