Silvant Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4,238.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,284,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186,124 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,066,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,645,704. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $203.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

