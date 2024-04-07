Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,361 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $54,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at $894,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,065 shares of company stock worth $3,840,806. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.3 %

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,763. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

