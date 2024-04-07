Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,785,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its position in Booking by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $79.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,601.90. The stock had a trading volume of 253,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,383. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,593.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,338.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,723.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

