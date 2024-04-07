Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 2,082 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.6% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.6 %

Mastercard stock traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $477.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,437. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.88 and a 200-day moving average of $429.52. The stock has a market cap of $445.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $355.97 and a one year high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

