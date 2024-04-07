Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 642 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $5.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $412.54. 994,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

