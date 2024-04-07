Silvant Capital Management LLC Trims Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,480,000 after acquiring an additional 442,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,148,000 after buying an additional 1,875,084 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $171,765,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 9.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,021,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,390,000 after buying an additional 584,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on S. Susquehanna began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.04.

Shares of NYSE S traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. 5,568,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,303,222. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,880,777.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,813,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,880,777.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,813,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 9,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $223,458.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 550,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,164,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,191 shares of company stock worth $6,455,021. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

