Silvant Capital Management LLC Trims Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,767,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,880,000 after purchasing an additional 452,667 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,573,000 after purchasing an additional 207,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $5,767,691.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,622 shares in the company, valued at $91,890,730.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,569 shares of company stock worth $41,213,950 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.83. 1,919,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,119. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $94.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average of $75.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

