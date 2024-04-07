Sky Investment Group LLC Acquires 285 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 1.4% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $697,398,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 242.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,783,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,391 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 262.0% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,091,000 after purchasing an additional 613,369 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 86.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,196,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,772,000 after purchasing an additional 555,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE BDX opened at $246.17 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.85 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 90.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

