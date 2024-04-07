Sky Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,787,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,337,000 after purchasing an additional 298,116 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,728,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,215,000 after purchasing an additional 781,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,467,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,266,000 after purchasing an additional 282,151 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,021,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,875,000 after purchasing an additional 359,562 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAS. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.62.

Masco Trading Up 0.4 %

MAS opened at $76.90 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

