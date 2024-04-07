Sky Investment Group LLC Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $114.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.73. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

