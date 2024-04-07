Sky Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 2.1% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

NYSE ITW opened at $262.94 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.09 and a 200 day moving average of $249.34. The company has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

