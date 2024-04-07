Sky Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after buying an additional 5,693,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,532,290,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,484,000 after purchasing an additional 889,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,380,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,043,000 after purchasing an additional 315,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,205,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,143,000 after purchasing an additional 342,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $88.47 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.53.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

