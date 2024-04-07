Sky Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after buying an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,787,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,974,000 after purchasing an additional 643,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,673,000 after purchasing an additional 639,521 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,857,000 after purchasing an additional 493,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVY. UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $218.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.24. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $225.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at $69,878,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

