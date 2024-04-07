Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 620 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Truist Financial increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.88. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $105.67.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

