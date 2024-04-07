Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.26.

Separately, Cormark raised Slate Office REIT from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$0.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$0.68 and a 12 month high of C$2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

