Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 19,199 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,562 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,199 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.3% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Intel were worth $20,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $37,917,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.22.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

