Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 6,092 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $11,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.83. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

