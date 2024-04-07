Smith Salley & Associates Buys 1,323 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
IEF opened at $93.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average of $93.57. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
