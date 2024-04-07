Smith Salley & Associates Buys 6,047 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,047,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,324 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $5,290,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.96.

View Our Latest Report on DG

Dollar General Stock Up 0.3 %

DG opened at $159.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.