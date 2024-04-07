Smith Salley & Associates Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE T opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

