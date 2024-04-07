Smith Salley & Associates Increases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in ASML were worth $18,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $979.55 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $948.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $769.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $982.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

