Smith Salley & Associates Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Danaher were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.28. 2,226,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.22. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

