Smith Salley & Associates Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,094 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in American Express were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.25.

American Express Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $222.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.84. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $231.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

