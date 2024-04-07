Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,037 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 1.7% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $25,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $241.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.12. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $264.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.