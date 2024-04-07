Smith Salley & Associates Invests $229,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Micron Technology by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,016,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,708,000 after acquiring an additional 310,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at $94,712,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,890 shares of company stock valued at $33,081,737. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.58. The company had a trading volume of 23,171,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,141,024. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $56.80 and a one year high of $130.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

