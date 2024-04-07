Smith Salley & Associates Makes New $26,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,880,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,066,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,797,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $694,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RSPT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.68. 467,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,816. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.