Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 1,556 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $15,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,750,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 372,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,253,211,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $507.35 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $521.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

